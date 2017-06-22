This Week in Food News: Cheese Turkeys and the Best Beer for Breakfast

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Chocolate Bar Pizza: Aoki’s Pizza in Japan will soon offer a pizza topped with cheese, pineapple and chunks of a cookie-flecked chocolate bars called Black Thunder. Obviously, we won’t be able to get the pizza here in the U.S. but it does give us an idea for what to do with our leftover Halloween candy. [Rocket News 24]

Scrapple-Flavored Beer: Dogfish Head’s new brewery-exclusive beer, the Beer for Breakfast, is made with maple syrup, applewood-smoked barley, milk sugar, coffee and 25 pounds of scrapple a.k.a. seasoned pork scraps. It’s the new best part of waking up. [Grub Street]

Thanksgiving Potato Chips: This Thanksgiving, don’t bother cooking a huge feast. Instead just pop open a few bags of Boulder Canyon Natural’s Thanksgiving-flavored potato chips. They come in four different flavors: Turkey & Gravy, Cranberry, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie. [Gothamist]

Related: Thanksgiving in 5 Shots

Mozzarella Turkey: Perfect for the vegetarian who’s sick of Tofurky, it’s the mozzarella turkey from Pastificio, a specialty Italian food shop in Philadelphia. Shaped like a turkey, each mini mozzarella is a work of cheese artistry. [Eater Philadelphia]

Related: We Can't Stop Staring at Texas Rachel in a Skirt

We Ate the Weirdest Things You Can Make with Taco Bell's App

What's the Only Thing Better than Pizza? Fried Pizza