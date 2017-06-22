This Week in Food News: Blue Beer, Noodles for Dogs and a Condom Cookbook

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Noodles for Dogs: You’re not the only one who deserves a steaming bowl of noodles on a chilly fall night. Your dog does, too. Available in Japan, Seimenya’s Dog Noodles are low calorie, low salt and specially made to be easy on a dog’s digestive system. No word on how the dogs are actually supposed to eat the noodles. [Kotaku]

Naturally Blue Beer: Made with melted icebergs off the coast of Japan, blue seaweed, flowers and Chinese yam, Abashiri blue beer is the drink of choice for people who want to drink something that’s as blue on the outside as they feel on the inside. The pale, blueberry-hued brew has been available in Japan for five years but it is now available online for adventurous American drinkers. [Metro]

Cooking with Condoms: For so long, bananas and cucumbers reigned in sex-ed classes. Now, thanks to a new book called Condom Meals I Want to Make for You, you can finally use a jimmy hat to make super-gross, tubular dishes like sushi, sausage and other things you’d never want to eat once they’ve been cooked in a condom. The silver lining is that the concept may be tied to encouraging condom use to protect against STDs in Japan. [Kotaku]

Wine Bottle Hoodies: Snuggling up with a bottle of wine just got a lot more literal. Urban Outfitters is selling wine bottle zip-up hoodies for $20. The jersey sweatshirts have zippers, pockets, a drawstring hood and no arms—because let’s not be ridiculous. [Delish]

Oreo-Dunking Spoons: Dunking an Oreo in milk may be the only real way to eat an Oreo, but it’s risky. You could be left with milk-soaked fingers. Not anymore! The dipr is a sort of plastic hook with a handle that cradles the Oreo for cookie-dipping ease. They come in five colors, cost $2.99 and are the best present to get for a kid you haven’t taken the time to get to know. [Metro]

