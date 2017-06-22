This Week in Food News: Bartending Drones, Extra-Meaty Hot Dogs and $5,000 Grapes

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Bartending Drone: This is the best use for a drone we’ve seen so far. A student at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture in the Ukraine designed a flying drone bartender. Order via voice activation or by phone, and the Yura will prepare any drink at the exact right temperature and deliver it to its lucky owner. [pfsk]

Hot Dog in a Sausage: A sort of ballpark turducken, the foot-long Hawaiian hoagie roll at Target Field in Minneapolis is a hot dog inside of a brat, wrapped in bacon. It will be served at next week’s All-Star Game. [Eater]

Roast Duck Museum: After eating a plate of crisp-skinned roast duck, there’s nothing better than learning all about the history of the dish. At least, that’s what a new museum in Beijing hopes. Attached to Quanjude, a restaurant chain known for its Peking duck, the museum features artifacts like a 1901 coupon for duck and pictures of Chinese leaders eating duck. [BoingBoing]

$5K Grapes: A crisp, juicy grape is a thing of beauty—but it shouldn’t cost you as much as a dinner at Le Bernardin. An engaged couple in Japan recently purchased one bunch of Ruby Roman grapes (which are known for their large size and the high standards to which they are held) for ¥550,000 ($5,400) at auction. They plan on serving them at their wedding. [The Japan Times]

Potato Chip Burger: A new convenience store in Japan will soon debut this intriguing sandwich. The potato chip sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: wavy-cut potato chips, coleslaw and cheese on a bun. It’s the perfect snack for people who like to put potato chips on tuna sandwiches but have recently turned vegetarian. [RocketNews24]

