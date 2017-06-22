This Week in Food News: A $5000 Cocktail Kit, Green Tea Chips and the Most Valentine’s Day Appropriate Pizza

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Lobster-Topped Pizza

If you’re going to stay in and order pizza for Valentine’s Day, at least get half a lobster on top. Shanghai’s Pizza Hut locations are offering pizzas topped with half-lobsters—still in the shell—as well as bacon, mushroom, asparagus, mushrooms and red bell peppers. No word yet as to how you’re actually supposed to eat it. [Brand Eating]

A Carb-Loaded Subway Sandwich Hack

A writer for Rocket News 24 figured out a delicious way to upgrade a Subway sandwich—add stir-fried noodles. Inspired by an April Foods joke that Subway would start selling yakisoba sandwiches, the reporter decided to make her own. The results? About as awesomely carb-tastic as you’d expect. [Rocket News 24]

Ralph Lauren’s $5,000 Cocktail Kit

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hampton’s outfitter Ralph Lauren is selling the Vanderbilt Mixologist Box. The limited edition, $5,000 rosewood kit (only 100 were made) includes a crystal ice bucket, custom corkscrew, maple muddler, hickory wood cutting board, crocodile leather-bound mixology book and more. As Ralph Lauren puts it, the kit is perfect for “entertaining whether you’re in a penthouse suite or at a country estate.” You know, the two places we all vacillate between. [The Drinks Buisiness]

Green Tea Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

Proving that Japan really does get all the good snacks, Calbee recently released ridged potato chips drizzled with matcha chocolate. The snack food company didn’t skimp when it came to picking a matcha variety. The chocolate is made with Uji matcha, a prized green tea type. [Rocket News 24]

