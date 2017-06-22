This Week in Food News: 4-Foot Sundaes, Whiskey-Flavored Pigs and Drones That Deliver Champagne

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Charcoal Cheese: If you’re a fromage lover with a goth streak, there’s finally a cheese that’s as black as your soul. A shop in England is selling Char Coal cheese, an aged cheddar that’s been mixed with charcoal.

Whiskey-Flavored Pigs: An Iowa farmer/mad scientist and the Templeton Rye Distillery are attempting to produce whiskey-flavored bacon by feeding pigs leftover grains from the distillery. The 25 test pigs are already garnering interest from chefs including Chicago’s Stephanie Izard.

Champagne Drones: Not all drones are made for war or spying. California’s Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa uses a drone to deliver bottles of Champagne to a luxury second-story suite. The service is not included in the suite’s $10,000-per-night price.

A Different Kind of Ramen Burger: In America, a ramen burger means a beef patty between two tangled ramen buns. But in Japan, fast food chain Loteria is making ramen into patties. Customers can order up to three ramen patties sandwiched between two standard burger buns. The carb-heavy sandwich is served with a side of broth for dipping in order to make a sort of deconstructed, really difficult to eat, fast food ramen.

Super-Tall Sundaes: In more wonderful news from Japan, Café Olympic in Nagasaki specializes in 4-foot ice cream sundaes. The Nagasaki Dream Tower is stacked with ice cream, ice cream cones, chocolate cake, soft-serve ice cream, sherbet, cheesecake, fruit, chiffon cake, coffee Jell-O (interesting choice), whipped cream and corn flakes. The balancing act is almost as impressive as the ingredients.

Related: This Burger is Out of Control

Not Your Grandmother's Ham and Cheese

8 Perfect Ice Cream Sundaes