Watch Wesley Crusher Blow Captain Kirk’s Mind Over a Glass of Wine

This week’s episode of Brown Bag Wine Tasting with William Shatner is a true meeting of Star Trek minds. In it, the former commander of the Enterprise (Shatner) talks wine, video games and, of course, Star Trek with Wil Wheaton, whom true Star Trek geeks will remember as Starfleet prodigy Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Watch the clip below to get a taste of the delicious wine-fueled nerdery that erupts, and watch the full episode here.

Related: If You Haven't Been Watching William Shatner's Wine Tasting Series You Have to Start

10 Ways to Fool People Into Thinking You Know About Wine

Nerd Alert: 6 Great Geeky Spots to Grab a Drink