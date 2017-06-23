Watch a Tub of Oysters Turn Black Water Almost Clear

Oysters are amazing. Delicious, briny and—oh, yeah—scientists believe they can have a huge positive impact on their environments.

Through their method of filter feeding, each oyster can clean 20 to 50 gallons of water per day. The Florida Oceanographic Society demonstrated just how substantial the effect of that process is by creating a time-lapse video showing identical tanks of water, one with our beloved bivalves and one without.

As you can see, within about 90 minutes, a tankful of oysters can easily go full Brita Filter on some murky water, turning it transparent.

Why that leaves oysters tasting awesome instead of like little murk sacks is beyond my scientific knowledge, but it does lend some visual credence to the arguments of those supporting oyster restoration projects.

It also leaves us all with something to think about the next time we’re slurping down half a dozen at happy hour.

Related: 5 Ways to Save the World Through Food that Are Way Easier than You Think

Scientists Creat the Most Convincing Veggie Burger Yet

The Food of the Future is Coming to Boston