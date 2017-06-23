Watch Popcorn Kernels Exploding in Slo-Mo

Few culinary phenomena are as mind-blowing as popcorn. How do those teeth-cracking little kernels transform themselves into such a deliciously fluffy snack?

Though clearly some sort of scientific explanation must exist, science is boring. On the other hand, slo-mo video is awesome! So let’s not think too hard about how it happens, and instead simply enjoy this video of a couple crazy Russians (their term, not ours!) filming extreme close-ups of popcorn kernels exploding in super slow motion.

Sit back. Watch. And maybe grab some popcorn.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

