Watch Kids Cook Fresh Food for the First Time with David Chang

David Chang usually spends his days building the Momofuku restaurant empire, turning pork buns into an art form and occasionally defending crappy beer. But this fall he’s been sharing his expertise with students in need, as a part of SundanceTV’s Dream School.

Along with a crew of other famous “teachers,” Chang works with kids who have slipped through the cracks of the public education system. In the season finale, he preps a full meal with his students, some of whom are having fresh food for the first time in their lives. The unfortunate truth is that 2.3 million people in the United States don’t have access to real grocery stores, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Watch the clip to see what the first-timers thought of food cooked by one of the world’s star chefs.

The season finale of Dream School airs Wednesday November 5 at 10EST/9CST on SundanceTV.

