Watch the First Candy Corn Experiment in Outer Space

Halloween in space is so much cooler. And more educational. It also might be the only place where there is actually a good use for candy corn.

During his recent stint aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Don Pettit used the much maligned candy to provide a zero gravity demonstration explaining how soap works.

This is a food and drink site, not a “how soap works” site, so I’ll leave the science behind how your clothes get clean up to Peitit. But for those of us who never excelled in the science fair, the real fun of the video above is the opportunity to see a floating ball of candy.

Just remember though, Halloween in space does have problems. First off, everyone goes as an astronaut. Be more original, guys!

