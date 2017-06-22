Watch Daniel Boulud Make Stephen Colbert Lunch with Whatever He Finds in the Office

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Stephen Colbert has been busy the last couple weeks, you know, starting a television show and all. We imagine that hasn’t left much time for making lunch. Fortunately, when you’re one of the most powerful people in late night you can call in a few favors. That’s probably how Daniel Boulud ended up in the office pantry to make Colbert a quick lunch. Well, sort of.

Check out the video below to see Boulud take what he finds around the Late Show kitchen and work a little chef magic on it.

[h/t Grubstreet]

