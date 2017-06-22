The Twitterverse is Conflicted about taco bell breakfast

Today Taco Bell launched its heavily hyped breakfast menu, which features everything from Waffle Tacos (just what they sound like) to Cinnabon Delights (little fried things full of cream cheese frosting). And Twitter—which, let's face it, is America's most incisive well of commentary—just can't seem to figure out what it thinks of Living Más before 11 a.m.

For those of you who avoid fast food or just can't get up early enough in the morning to eat it for breakfast, here are some tasty egg sandwiches you can have instead.

Ham and Deviled Egg

Part egg salad, part Egg McMuffin.

BLT Fried Egg and Cheese

It's from Thomas Keller, so just make it.

Banger and Egg

Not to knock the sausage Waffle Taco, but this is a better way to sate your breakfast-sausage craving.

Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg with Hollandaise

It's like an entire eggs Benedict in sandwich form.

