Turning Hot Dogs Into Disney Princesses Is Surprisingly Simple

What child doesn’t like Disney princesses and hot dogs? Sure, they both have their inherent flaws: Disney princesses have been criticized by parents and feminists for not being ideal female role models; hot dogs have been criticized by everyone for being made out of mystery meats. But maybe that makes them even more of a perfect pairing?

Recently, the magazine Lucky Peach decided to prove just how well Disney princesses and hot dogs could go together, reimagining Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and Pocahontas with dog, bun and edible accoutrements. Rapunzel gets a purple dress of red onion; Ariel’s red hair is re-created in ketchup; American cheese can easily turn into yellow attire for both Belle and Pocahontas.

Cancel your weekend plans. You're making Disney hot dog princesses. http://t.co/IsJ3Bedtsu pic.twitter.com/GQ5OBMdtYS — Lucky Peach (@LuckyPeach) October 3, 2015

The hardest part may be eating these beauties in a bun—assuming you don’t find yourself struggling to deal with the moral repercussions of showing your children films that may be reinforcing negative female stereotypes, or with eating food constructed from potentially questionable cuts of meat. Then that would be the hardest part. But you know what can cure both those issues? Spicy mustard!

