Trade Your Old Stuff for Art This Weekend in Brooklyn

Brooklyn's earning a reputation for being as pricey as Manhattan, but this weekend you can go get a whole bevy of Brooklyn goods and services for the low, low price of zero dollars. Artist Heather Hart won’t let attendees at her Brooklyn Museum installation pay with money. If you want something you’ll have to trade for it.

This Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Hart is hosting Bartertown, part living artwork, part swap meet. Bartertown (Master Blaster and Mad Max attire encouraged) offers attendees the opportunity to trade for everything from artists’ sketches to handmade soap to a haircut to a shoeshine. And they can be gotten for a song. Literally. One of the artists will accept songs. But swapping real items is also encouraged, so if you have any old T-shirts from bands you don’t like any more or an extra set of pint glasses gathering dust on your shelf this could be your opportunity to put them to good use.

Bartertown is part of a larger Brooklyn-based exhibit at the museum called Crossing Brooklyn: Art from Bushwick, Bed-Stuy and Beyond and it is free with general museum admission. Who run Bartertown? This weekend it could be you.

