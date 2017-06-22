Tom Brady Does Not Like Your Frosted Flakes One Bit

Here are some well-known facts about Tom Brady: He is considered one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time, and he is married to a supermodel. His status as a dietary expert? That one is still up for debate.

Last week, Boston Magazine tore apart Brady’s business partner and good friend Alex Guerrero in a piece entitled “Tom Brady’s Personal Guru Is a Glorified Snake-Oil Salesman”—a title that sums up the long, scathing article quite nicely.

This week, the New England quarterback came to Guerrero’s defense, speaking with Boston sports radio station WEEI. But he didn’t stop there, letting his thoughts wander into some slightly tangential topics surrounding America’s food culture.

“I think we’ve been lied to by a lot of food companies over the years, by a lot of beverage companies over the years. But we still do it. That’s just America, and that’s what we’ve been conditioned to,” Brady said, before launching into probably his most interesting quote. “We [people in general] believe that Frosted Flakes is a food,” he continued. “You just keep eating those things, and you keep wondering why we have just incredible rates of disease in our country. No one thinks it has anything to do with what we put in our body.”

As you personally debate to what extent Frosted Flakes may or may not qualify as a food, you can prepare yourself for an equally harsh criticism of Coca-Cola. “I disagree with a lot of things that people tell you to do. You’ll probably go out and drink Coca-Cola and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s no problem.’ Why? Because they pay lots of money for advertisements to think that you should drink Coca-Cola for a living? No, I totally disagree with that. And when people do that, I think that’s quackery. And the fact that they can sell that to kids? I mean, that’s poison for kids. But they keep doing it.”

At one point, Brady did admit, “I treat myself at certain times to the same things that you guys probably treat yourselves to.” I knew it! Tom Brady eats an entire bag of Oreos in one sitting too.

Related: Tom Brady's Secret to Success? Obviously Avocado Ice Cream

The Ultimate Breakfast Mashup: Pop Tarts Cereal

12 Cereals that Will Give You a Sugar High in the Worst Way