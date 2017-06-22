These Homemade Gummy Bears Will Blow Your Mind on 4/20

Sunday will bring an outrageous-yet-kinda-logical congruence of holidays: Easter coupled with the celebration of cannabis. 4/20/2014 is a Venn diagram of higher powers, communion and psychedelic-colored sweets. Some preachers even plan to incorporate the stoner holiday into Sunday service (one of our favorite fusions: “you can’t get any higher than risen”). Since the words “Easter grass” won’t hold double meaning again until 2025, we’ve got a tip to help make the most of this celebration.

A chef friend is developing some gummy bears that both create and cure the munchies. He won't reveal a precise recipe, which makes us wonder if we should keep an eye out for a Kickstarter campaign in the near future (up next: “blazed” doughnuts). But the basic idea is infusing your key ingredient in a small amount of coconut oil.

Here’s what you need:

Coconut oil

Sugar or Stevia

Fruit juice (Pomegrante would be good)

Gelatin sheets

Powdered pectin

Gummy Bear mold (Also consider an apropos bunny mold)

Instructions:

1. In a medium saucepan, infuse your herbs into coconut oil over low heat until incorporated, about 3 to 4 hours. Frequently stir the oil to avoid scorching (which will definitely trash your active ingredient).

2. Strain the oil and let it return to room temperature.

3. Let the gelatin “bloom” in cold water until ready to add to the other ingredients.

4. Create a fruit juice jelly by bringing the fruit juice to a boil and stirring in the sugar. Cook until thickened, about 7 minutes.

5. Stir in the pectin and the bloomed gelatin over medium high heat until everything is dissolved.

6. Mix in the infused coconut oil and stir until everything is incorporated.

7. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

8. Pour it all into a mold, refrigerate overnight and enjoy on Sunday.

If all goes well, be sure to check out our Munchies guide for your next steps or stumbles. Just don’t get caught in a sticky loop of gummy candies.

