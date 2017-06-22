These Are the Most Hungover Cities in America on New Year’s Day

How are you feeling today? Not great? Yeah, that will happen. The New Year’s Day hangover has become as regular a part of many people’s lives as today’s bowl games. But, just as there are teams more likely to be on the field today (sorry mid-major conferences), there are places in America that are more likely to be hungover than others. Real estate site Trulia dove deep into every statistic they had at their disposal to try and create a New Year’s hangover index and determine which parts of the country spent last night partying the hardest and are currently spending today with a bottle of Pepto-Bismol. They looked at which cities had the most bars, breweries, clubs, restaurants and drugstores per household—those might not stand up as the advanced metrics of hangover analysis, but hey, you gotta figure it out somehow. According to their analysis, here are the most hungover cities in America today.

Cities Most Likely to Have a New Year’s Hangover

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Boston, MA

3. Las Vegas, NV

4. Philadelphia, PA

5. Providence, RI

6. New Orleans, LA

7. New York, NY

8. San Diego, CA

9. Long Island, NY

10. Portland, OR

11. New Haven, CT

12. Cambridge, MA

13. Orange County, CA

14. Worcester, MA

15. Fairfield County, CT

