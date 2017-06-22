These 11 Unbelievable Photos All Came from an iPhone

Today we should all be a little embarrassed about our Instagram feeds, because the winners were just announced for the eighth annual iPhone Photography Awards. Photographers took all of the pictures shown below with an iPhone, iPod or iPad (kudos to anyone who managed to take a great photo with an iPad, because it’s not easy).

These shots are untouched by Photoshop or any other desktop software, although contestants were allowed to use apps that could be purchased in the App Store. Winners were chosen in 18 categories including animals, food and nature. If you think your iPhotography skills are up to par, you’ll be able to enter the 2015 contest on the website next year.

We don’t want to play favorites, but that fox is just the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

© Michael O'Neal

© Julio Lucas

© Alexa Seidl

© Athena Tan

© Cara Barer

© Sofija Strindlund



© Monica Ganter



© Felicia Pandola



© Brandon Kidwell



© Chien Nan Liao



© Danny Van Vuuren