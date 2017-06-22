There is an Awesome Art Exhibit Happening This Weekend

Among the cool things that you can do by the time you're thirty: organize a non-profit art exhibit. Starting tonight and through this weekend, Brooklyn Fire Proof in Bushwick will host Beautiful Beast: The Life and Work of Geoff Pease, organized by F&W's own Randy Pease. In the four years before his death at the age of 21, Geoff Pease created a body of work that most artists can only hope to achieve in decades. All proceeds will benefit the skate park in their childhood home of Martha’s Vineyard. For more event information go to the Facebook page or follow @BeautifulBeast2014 on Instagram.

Related:

5 Ways to Save the World Through Food

Artist, Graphic Designer and Broad City Illustrator Mike Perry Channels an Obsessive Compulsive Passion to Create

5 Names to Know Before Opining on the Whitney Biennial