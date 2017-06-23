Take the World’s Trippiest Trip to the Grocery Store

Even if you wanted to go to the grocery store on LSD, it can be tricky to make it happen. Maybe your LSD dealer is out of town. Maybe your LSD dealer is in town, but now that you’re on LSD, getting to the grocery store isn’t as easy as it normally is. Regardless of the many possible reasons for potential failure, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to go to the grocery store on psychedelics, YouTube and DeepDream technology have you covered.

We’ve seen DeepDream combined with video before, namely turning ordinary pizza footage into a tripped out mess of animal figures and stringy cheese. Subjecting video from inside a grocery store to a similar process wouldn’t immediately sound particularly revolutionary, but somehow – possibly thanks to its first-person perspective and choice of a very everyday location – the video “Grocery Trip” goes above and beyond in its ability to immerse the viewer in an otherworldly psychedelic experience.

DeepDream seeks to find specific imagery within a mess of visual data. For this video, that means every aisle is awash in twisted

