Taco Bell Is Totally Down with All Your Cool Slang

Keeping up to date with the way the kids are talking nowadays isn’t easy, especially when you’re holed up in your lame corporate fast food job five days a week. So the bigwigs at Taco Bell developed a solution: The company created a “Millennial Word of the Week” program, informing employees of the latest slang by sending out emails and displaying the words on screens around the office. And just to prove that the brand’s execs are completely out of touch with millennials, they’ve recently been admitting to this process in interviews.

Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol provided some insight into the program in an article with the Associated Press. “One installment of the ‘Millennial Word of the Week,’ for instance, featured the word ‘lit,’” wrote the AP. “According to a company email, the word is an adjective ‘used to describe a certain situation, person, place or thing as awesome/crazy or just ‘happening’ in general.”

But can you use the word in a sentence? Taco Bell decided this was the best example: “Taco Bell was so lit last night. I had to wait in line for 15 minutes before I could order.”

Other phrases Taco Bell has featured include “throwing shade” and “Dat [insert thing], doe.” If you’re not hip enough to know what those mean, maybe look them up on Urban Dictionary. If you don’t know what Urban Dictionary is, try Googling it. If you don’t know how to Google, you might qualify for a corporate-level job at Taco Bell.

