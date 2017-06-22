Sushi and Cocktails Are the Best Way to Get a Second Date

There’s a lot of do’s and don’ts on a first date if you want it to go well, and where you choose to eat dinner seems to be higher on the list than we may have imagined.

Match.com just completed a study on singles in America, researching different aspects of a first date most likely to result in a second date. The research revealed that an upscale sushi spot and cocktails are the best dining choice if you want to see that date again. Sushi increased chances of a second date by 107 percent and having drinks on that date, by 137 percent.

The study was completed by Chief Scientific Officer for Match.com, Dr. Helen Fisher, who is an anthropologist, and evolutionary biologist Dr. Justin R. Garcia, of The Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction, at Indian University.

“Sharing food is a hallmark of humankind: Those who eat together form a closer bond—while those who don’t are 2.5 times less likely to win a second shot. Dining in a more expensive restaurant also ups your odds of a second date by 50%,” explains Fisher. “According to our Singles in America study, have sushi; this boosts your second date odds by 170%. Sushi is expensive, sophisticated and easy to share. I think that is why sharing creates a relationship with someone. Fatty fish, like tuna and salmon, contain Omega 3 and L-Arginine, which improve circulation and stimulate alertness, aspects of desire. The seaweed in sushi rolls is high in iodine, which boosts testosterone, potentially revving up the libido. Sophistication and money says something about you. You are not sharing string beans, you are sharing the highest prize item for millions of years—solid protein!” Fisher says.

Wasabi’s active ingredient, capsaicin, ignites flushing, sweating and heart rate--mimicking arousal. But skip the wine and beer and have a cocktail, this increases your chances of a second date by 137%. “Cocktails make you more relaxed and more relaxed people will be more self-confident and interesting. Self-confidence is like cat nip to potential lovers. You become more relaxed,” says Fisher.

Definitely something we may want to keep in mind when making those Valentine’s reservations!

