Stun Your Valentine’s Date with Dinner at Hogwarts

Is your love of your significant other second only to your love of everything Harry Potter? Or maybe, conversely, has your girlfriend been dropping hints that she’d be down for a threesome, but only if Rupert Grint were involved? If so, throwing down for Valentine’s dinner at the Great Hall of Hogwarts might be just what your relationship has been looking for.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London hosted a similar event this past December, granting Potter fans exclusive access to the Great Hall set for a special Christmas dinner. People jumped at the chance to get the real life Hogwarts experience, selling out the event. It was so successful that the studio decided to once again bring people into the Potterverse, allowing couples to fork over ?495 (about $715) to have a three-course dinner on the decorated film set.

Though the fee might seem a little steep, according to Warner Bros, it also includes “exclusive after-hours access to the Studio Tour with the chance to see sets such as the Gryffindor common room, Dumbledore's office, the Weasley kitchen at The Burrow and the Malfoy Manor dining table, before enjoying a drink on Platform 9 3/4” as well as a tankard of Butterbeer in the backlot café and the chance “to wander up the wizarding shopping street of Diagon Alley, before arriving at the breathtaking Hogwarts castle model for after-dinner tea, coffee and chocolates.” Plus, you get a free wand of your choice—which can aid in all the magic you’re going to have in the bedroom after splurging for this awesome Valentine’s Day date.

But before you get too excited—sorry—the event is already sold out. Maybe start looking ahead to Warner Bros.' next themed Great Hall event instead. They must be planning a Magical Mother’s Day Brunch™ right?

