Start Your Day Smart: Here's What Happens When You Try to Make Sparkling Wine in a Sodastream

Miles Klee
June 23, 2017

This post originally appeared on Dailydot.com.

While it’s technically possible to turn your wine bubbly the same way they do soda—with the injection of carbon dioxide—it’s not a process you want to try at home. Or let your kid take the lead on. And maybe, if you’re truly committed to this bad idea, try it with a Chardonnay first?

Then again, using red does make for a speedy kitchen redecoration. We’re sure mom loved it.

You know what’d handle some of those stains? Seltzer. If only there were a device that could make regular water all fizzy! Some future this turned out to be.

Related: Pretty Much Every Company Gets Hacked, Report Finds 
7 Signs You Shouldn't Put That on Facebook 
Apple Fans' Tight Pants are Bending the iPhone 6 Plus

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up