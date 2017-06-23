Start Your Day Smart: Here's What Happens When You Try to Make Sparkling Wine in a Sodastream

This post originally appeared on Dailydot.com.

While it’s technically possible to turn your wine bubbly the same way they do soda—with the injection of carbon dioxide—it’s not a process you want to try at home. Or let your kid take the lead on. And maybe, if you’re truly committed to this bad idea, try it with a Chardonnay first?

Then again, using red does make for a speedy kitchen redecoration. We’re sure mom loved it.

You know what’d handle some of those stains? Seltzer. If only there were a device that could make regular water all fizzy! Some future this turned out to be.

Related: Pretty Much Every Company Gets Hacked, Report Finds

7 Signs You Shouldn't Put That on Facebook

Apple Fans' Tight Pants are Bending the iPhone 6 Plus