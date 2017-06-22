Splurge of the Week: An Entire Greenhouse Right Under Your Counter

In densely populated cities like New York and San Francisco, it can be tough to grow your own food. Putting a basil plant on your windowsill is nice, but not particularly impressive. Enter the Urban Cultivator, a sort of miniature greenhouse on steroids. The UC is outfitted with grow lights, a timed watering system and a fan that provides precise temperature and humidity control, giving home growers “365 days of perfect growing conditions” in what looks like a tricked-out wine fridge. All you have to do is stick a tray of seeds in the front door, press a few buttons to set a watering program and wait for the herbs and vegetables to start sprouting. According to users it takes just a couple weeks before you have usable greens.

The catch to the whole sleek operation is the price tag. Buying the residential model of Urban Cultivator will set you back $2,500, but the company does offer a leasing option that lets you take it home for $40 to $50 a month. That’s roughly the same monthly rate as one of our other favorite urban garden solutions, the Tower Garden and if you are the sort of person who is constantly buying fresh herbs and greens only to have them wilt before you can use them, it may not be such a bad deal.

To see the whole list of recommended produce for the Urban Cultivator or to find out where you can get one check out their website.

Related: 7 Perfectly Customized Vegetables Brought to You by the Culinary Breeding Network

Gadget Gifts for the Advanced Home Cooks

From the Coolest Cooler to the Simplest Homebrewing: The 12 Biggest Food and Drink Crowdfunding Campaigns