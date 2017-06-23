Spilling Food Secrets by the FWx Billboard

Looks like we can finally cross “have a huge, flashing billboard in Manhattan” off our bucket list. On a recent insanely frigid morning, we set up near it to survey passersby on a few of their attitudes toward food. Watch and learn as New Yorkers and tourists reveal everything from food mistakes on dates to impassioned diatribes on fast food.

Find our billboard, with artwork by Mike Perry, on Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street for the rest of the month, and share photos of it on Instagram using #FWx. Who knows, if you go see it, we might be there to catch you on camera next.

