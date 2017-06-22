Spending an All Nighter with the Man Behind the Box

The executive producer of NYC’s ultra-lavish “Queen of the Night” immersion dinner theater/performance art piece, Simon Hammerstein also presides over The Box—an X-rated variety show with locations in both London and New York—and helps manage Variety Worldwide LLC, which has its hands in multiple insane nightlife venues across the globe. So it comes as no surprise that an average night for him is a lot more exciting than a glass of wine, a bowl of pasta and binge-watching the past two seasons of Game of Thrones. Here, he takes us through a typical night and outlines his insider tips for endurance and recovery.

A Night Out with Simon Hammerstein

8 p.m.: “Queen of the Night”

“Recently I had a friend in from out of town so I took him to ‘Queen of the Night’ and had him eroticized. We gorged on food. We were at the beef table, so I was very happy. Everyone was bringing lobsters to our table to try to swap. When I take people to ‘Queen of the Night’ who have never been, I love watching it for the first time through their eyes.”

11 p.m.: Miss Lily’s

“We had a healthy juice drink to line our stomachs for the night to come.”

11:30 p.m.: Maison O

“We stopped in for some second dessert and got the ginger crème brûlée—it’s incredible.”

12:30 a.m.: The Box

“We took a table and invited some people to join us. There were a lot of people from out of the country there so we laughed at them being shocked and horrified. We drank a mixture of tequila, vodka and Champagne—but not all in the same glass. I’m a Don Julio 1942 person and I like Belvedere vodka and Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne. Then we danced for quite a while and made it out of there just before 4 a.m."

Endurance Tips

Take a nap. “You have to have a siesta before you leave the house. Just taking a 45-minute nap is the difference between dancing at 4 a.m. and sitting down at 4 a.m. wishing everyone would leave.”

Don’t drunk binge—but if you do, eat french fries. “I try not to eat when I’m drunk. It’s a slippery slope. But I do like french fries. If I feel like I need to fill up, I’ll order some.”

Preemptively fight hangovers. “I put some Alka-Seltzer in my water before bed. That helps mitigate the hangover later on.”

Drink green juice. “The morning after a night out, I drink a really disgusting green juice with kale, swiss chard, celery, cucumbers and ginger and try to purge whatever mistakes I might have made the night before.”

Related: This Bizarre Trick Aims to Stop Your Hangover Before It Begins

The Most Scientific Hangover Cure in New Orleans: Eggs Stanley

How F&W's Best New Chefs Recover From a Long Night