Skymall Officially Returning to the Skies

Are you in the throes of your holiday shopping? Maybe you’d like a Grillbot automatic grill cleaning robot? Or how about a dual Wine Box & Wine Rack? Or The Keyboard Waffle Iron? If any of these items interest you, forget the modern convenience of Amazon. You can purchase all those gifts the old fashioned way—by buying a flight on United Airlines and flipping open a copy of Skymall, which is once again available in print.

2015 has been a rough year for the unofficial catalog of travellers who forgot download podcasts on to their iPhones. In January, the company suspended its print catalog operations and declared bankruptcy. By May, it was already back under new owners, though only on the Internet. However, now the company has said that they are once again flying the friendly skies as a paid insert in United’s in-flight magazine, Hemispheres.

Sure, it’s not as amazing as the catalog’s previous dizzying highs independently adorning every seat-back pocket. But at least it’s finally back in the air where it belongs. Because things could be worse: Skymall also told the Los Angeles Times that you can find their ads in Amtrak’s Arrive magazine along the Northeast corridor – which is fine, I guess. But at that point, they're only one step away from becoming Busmall.

No one wants an Easy to Store Kitchen Cart from Busmall.

