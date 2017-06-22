Show Us How You Summer – Adventure Edition

If it were up to us, we’d spend every day of summer diving off of cliffs and having cocktails on the beach. But someone has to man the blog keyboards in July. Luckily there are still plenty of you outside in the sun showing us all how it’s done. This week, we're hosting #howisummer on Instagram with @foodandwine and sister publications like @travelandleisure and @instylemagazine. You've already tagged over 3,000 photos of what summer means to you and we'll be rounding up some our favorites from around the world every day. Below, check out people literally hurling themselves into the great outdoors with #howisummer, the adventure edition.

All this week we want to see how you spend your summers on Instagram. Tag your photos with #howisummer. You might be featured next.

