This Robot Needs Only $100,000 to Cook You Dinner

If you can dream it, there’s a crowdfunding page where you can throw your money at it. Today’s dream product: a robot that will cook your meals for you!

“Cooki” claims to be (or, more accurately, to become) “the world's first robotic appliance that cooks like you do—or better!” Its Indiegogo page promises that it will “make fresh, healthy, homestyle meals using a robotic arm.” It’s a bold idea that seems way ahead of its time. Possibly a bit too far ahead.

Gizmodo, which saw a prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show, compared the Cooki to a Keurig for food. Though they also admit, “You'll still need to buy the ingredients and pre-chop your veggies and meats.” So it’s basically like a Keurig where you have to purchase and grind your own coffee beans and then place them into a small cup. Which is to say it’s not very much like a Keurig at all.

So, how can you help fund that work and make Cooki a reality? Sereneti Kitchen, the company behind Cooki, is hoping to raise $100,000 to bring Cooki to market. For the “super early bird” price of just $399, you can secure one of “the first assembly SERENETI automated cooking early-production devices off the manufacturing line.” The delivery date is listed as October.

If all this seems too good to be true, well, you don’t seem to be the only one who’s skeptical. Sereneti has raised only $3,204 so far—a wee bit short of their goal. The company also compares Cooki to Bender from Futurama. They realize Futurama was set in the year 3000, right?

Here’s wishing them luck. Though I wouldn’t go throwing out your spatula just yet.

