R.L. Stine Wrote a Terrifying Short Story About a Sandwich on Twitter

Last night, legendary tween horror author R.L. Stine released his latest bone-chilling story in a series of 14 tweets entitled, “What’s in My Sandwich?” It’s a tale of marginalization, greed, fatherhood and hunger. We’ve culled the entire short story below for your reading pleasure. Warning: If you are eating an egg salad sandwich, now would be a good time to put it away.

