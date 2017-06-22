This Restaurant’s Got Your Back During Bad Tinder Dates

Weaseling your way out of the middle of a bad date can be tough. But a bar in St Albans, England, a city about 20 miles outside of London, wants its female patrons to know it’s got them covered in any sort of uncomfortable situation whether it’s a creepy dude at the bar or a Tinder date gone horribly wrong (or even just averagely wrong).

“Tinder Date Gone Wrong?” reads the big bold lettering headlining a sign in the woman’s bathroom at The Brickyard. “If you're on a bad date and it's not going well, come to the bar and ask for Rachelle or Jennifer and we'll get you out of it and/or get you a taxi.” The notice continues to say the policy applies to anytime “anyone is bothering you” or even if you simply aren’t enjoying your time.

Despite its simple, and sensible, sentiment, the sign has received a massive worldwide response after a photo of it was posted on the web. “A sign that was designed purely for the safety of our female customers has caught the eyes of thousands (all genders!) and you have all touched our hearts with your support, so thank you for this,” a staffer from the bar said according to the Metro.

The Brickyard has also come to acknowledge that bad Tinder dates aren’t just a one-way street. “In all honesty, we had no idea our sign would attract this level of attention but in light of the extent of the feedback received we have plans in place already to launch a similar safety campaign for men,” the staffer continued.

Basically, if you’re hanging out at The Brickyard and anyone you’re with asks if Rachelle or Jennifer is working, you know you’re either creep or have just been dumped.

