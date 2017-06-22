'Rent' These 3 Incredible Gingerbread Houses for a Good Cause

The new GingerbreadBNB is taking advantage of the new sharing economy in a brilliant way: “renting” out gingerbread houses for a good cause. OK, you can’t really sleep in them, but you can take a virtual vacation in one of three intricately designed candy homes. It’s part of campaign helping to raise money for Robin Hood, the largest poverty-fighting organization in New York City.

For as little as $5, you can rent a modern gingerbread house, a camper on gingersnap wheels or a mountain cabin complete with chocolate bark fireplace and candy corn fire. Your “rental fee” is actually a donation to Robin Hood as they work to help find holiday housing for the estimated 12,000 families seeking shelter in New York during the holidays. For every $100 contributed Robin Hood can give one of those families a home for one night.

The gingerbread houses themselves are impressive feats of pastry architecture. Designed by North Carolina set and prop designers Proptarts and photographed for the project by Tony Pearce, all three houses are a giant step up from the crumbly cookie kits you buy at Trader Joe’s.

If you want to “rent” a night in one of the houses or find out more about Robin Hood’s work, you can go to GingerbreadBNB.com. Until then, enjoy the tour below.

Modern Home

Rustic Cabin

Cozy Camper

Related: $78,000 Will Get You the World's Most Expensive Gingerbread House

5 Ways to Save the World Through Food that Are Way Easier than You Think

4 Whiskeys That Taste Just Like Christmas