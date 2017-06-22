Released Today: Boston’s Definitive Seafood Guide

Today Boston Magazine released their Ultimate Seafood Lovers Guide and few people know the subject matter better than Bostonians. The issue has everything you need to know about what to eat and where to eat it. If you need advice on which restaurants are worth a visit or you just want to head to a fish shack to eat a lobster roll off a plastic red tray, the answers are there. And if you don’t feel like going out, you’re covered too. It has the secret to cleaning an octopus, the right way to cook a mackerel, and of course, no current seafood guide would be complete without advice on uni preparation. If you live in Boston or plan to go to Boston soon the guide is certainly worth a read.

