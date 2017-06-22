The Recipe for Olivia Munn's Amazing Skin

The Newsroom's awkward financial genius and queen of geek-chic Olivia Munn took time out from her busy schedule this week to be Instyle.com's guest editor. She spent the day sharing some exclusive tips on skincare, cleaning techniques and sweet potatoes(!). Here is the recipe she disclosed which will let all of us look exactly like her.

I’m really big on hyaluronic acid, it’s so important. It’s something that we develop in our body and as we get older it starts to diminish like with collagen. But unlike collagen, its only purpose is to carry water to the parts of your body that need it. I started eating these special potatoes that are high in hyaluronic acid. You can order them from Japanese markets. They also come in pill form, which I tried but I really didn’t see much of a difference. Taking the actual food substance makes a huge difference. I bake them everyday with olive oil and cinnamon. Spices are great because there’s no fat or sugar so you get all the flavor without the guilt (recipe below).

I like to make sure the whole potato is covered with cinnamon, but you can use as much as you like...Enjoy watching those lines on your face disappear!

Olivia Munn’s Anti-Aging Potato Recipe

Ingredients

1 medium sized Satsumaimo Japanese sweet potato

Extra virgin olive oil

Cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Slice the sweet potato into 1-inch thick rounds and place on a baking sheet. Drizzle each slice with extra virgin olive oil on both sides and sprinkle the top with cinnamon. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the bottom of each slice is golden brown.

For more of Munn's skincare tips go to Instyle.com.

