Rage Yoga May Be Just What You Need To Achieve Effing Zen

If peace and tranquility has never been your slow jam, a Calgary bar may be just the Namaste you’ve been missing.

Rage Yoga is housed inside Dickens Pub, a dark Calgary bar, where rather than water and a cool towel, you may expect heavy metal music and a chilled beer. Their website defines their practice as “involving stretching, positional exercises and bad humor, with the goal of attaining good health and to become Zen as f*ck.”

Lindsay Istace, the creator of Rage Yoga, told CBC News she developed this class while going through a bad breakup. "When I started going to yoga classes, I felt like I didn't really fit in at a lot of those different studios." She continued, "(There's a) very deadpan, serious, overly serene approach to things. And that's just not how I roll."

While there are plenty of down dog and sun saluting, Istace’s classes also feature practitioners screaming swear words and raising their middle fingers. “When you create a space for yourself to be angry and to shout and swear and scream, suddenly it's hard to take yourself so seriously,” Istace said.

Fitness coach Nadia Murdock is on board: "I love the concept! It's a great way to introduce yoga to those that are not completely sold on the practice. Sometimes we all want or need to drop the "f-bomb" to reach our own tranquil space!”

Yoga is known to be a great practice for releasing tension and finding inner calm, so if some drinking and swearing is what works for you, why not? They may be onto something here!