Punk Legend Marky Ramone's Classic Summer Playlist with Daniel Boulud

Chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud celebrated the 5th anniversary of his Bowery sausage house DBGB with a huge party in New York last night. The evening included some amazing dishes from the extraordinary Frenchman, like a veal leg the size of a stout 12-year-old boy. But it also featured excellent music curated with help from Marky Ramone (yes, the former drummer of the Ramones). A cook himself, Ramone produces pasta sauce in Brooklyn and became friends with Boulud when the chef started using the sauce in a dish at DBGB. For the big bash, the pair co-created their dream summer playlist. There lots of classics, but Ramone has a couple of surprising choices. We never pegged him for a Village People fan.
Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
I Wanna Be Sedated – The Ramones
Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag – James Brown
Twist and Shout – The Beatles
My Way – The Sex Pistols
Ring of Fire – Social Distortion
Sweet Soul Music – Arthur Conley
YMCA – The Village People
Song 2 – Blur
Sweet Jane – Lou Reed
London Calling – The Clash
Crossroads – Cream
Gimme Some Shelter – The Rolling Stones
Blitzkrieg Bop – The Ramones
Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin
All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
Cowgirl in the Sand – Neil Young and Crazy Horse
My Back Pages – Bob Dylan
