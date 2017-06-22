Punk Legend Marky Ramone's Classic Summer Playlist with Daniel Boulud

Chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud celebrated the 5th anniversary of his Bowery sausage house DBGB with a huge party in New York last night. The evening included some amazing dishes from the extraordinary Frenchman, like a veal leg the size of a stout 12-year-old boy. But it also featured excellent music curated with help from Marky Ramone (yes, the former drummer of the Ramones). A cook himself, Ramone produces pasta sauce in Brooklyn and became friends with Boulud when the chef started using the sauce in a dish at DBGB. For the big bash, the pair co-created their dream summer playlist. There lots of classics, but Ramone has a couple of surprising choices. We never pegged him for a Village People fan.

Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

I Wanna Be Sedated – The Ramones

Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag – James Brown

Twist and Shout – The Beatles

My Way – The Sex Pistols

Ring of Fire – Social Distortion

Sweet Soul Music – Arthur Conley

YMCA – The Village People

Song 2 – Blur

Sweet Jane – Lou Reed

London Calling – The Clash

Crossroads – Cream

Gimme Some Shelter – The Rolling Stones

Blitzkrieg Bop – The Ramones

Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin

All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Cowgirl in the Sand – Neil Young and Crazy Horse

My Back Pages – Bob Dylan

