The Promising and Highly Dubious Comic Book Movies That May Be Coming After Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The highly anticipated sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger comes out tonight at midnight. It is the next in a long line of Marvel comics-inspired films, some great (The Avengers), and many not (Daredevil, The Fantastic Four, that weird Hulk with Eric Bana). The film industry has no plans to stop digging through the comic shop bins in search of inspiration, so we thought we'd rank the potential of the movies on the horizon. Here, arranged from least to most exciting, are the Marvel-based films rumored to be in the works according to IMDB.

Sub-Mariner

According to his bio his father was a human sea captain but his mother was a princess from the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis.” Something about hearing pithy one liners from a merman just doesn’t seem appealing.

The Punisher

How many bad Punisher movies have there already been? Only two so far? Seems like it must be more. Superhero movies should have some element of fun to them. That’s tough for a guy who dresses, unironically, in a turtleneck with a giant skull on it.

Silver Surfer

He first showed up on the big screen in an iffy Fantastic Four sequel. Maybe he’ll do better on his own. Probably not.

Deathlok

A cyborg who appeared in Marvel’s attempt to jump to television, Agents of Shield. In the show he is an interesting character, conflicted about how to use his powers and for whom. We’ll give his movie the benefit of the doubt.

Iron Fist

As his name might figuratively suggest, Iron Fist is a martial arts master who gained super powers after “plunging his fists in the molten heart of a dragon.” If nothing else, that would be a great scene to watch.

Deadpool

Originally played by Ryan Reynolds in Wolverine, this could be a good chance for Ryan to get back on comic fans’ good sides after that mess that was The Green Lantern.

Black Widow

It is about time the super secret agent brought to life by Scarlett Johansson got her own movie. She killed it (and a bunch of people) in The Avengers.

Nick Fury

Could Samuel L. Jackson be getting an entire movie to himself? That would be the best thing. The very best.

