Pop Quiz: Do You Drink Like a Russian or Tongan?

If you’ve ever wondered what those six beers you drink every week say about you, geographically speaking, now you can find out thanks to a quiz put together by Time.com. Our sister pub crunched the numbers from the detailed report by the World Health Organization on alcohol consumption so that all you have to do is fill in how many beers, glasses of wine and cocktails you throw back in a given week to immediately find out what country you belong in. Around here we drink like Dominicans, Chadians and the French.

Click over to try it out for yourself.

Related: 10 Low-Key Cocktails That Are Perfect for Day Drinking

6 Ultimate Adult Slushies to Cool Down Your Weekend Plans

5 Small Batch Vodkas that Should Be in Your Liquor Cabinet Right Now