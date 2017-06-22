The Perfect Ice Cream Scoop Harnesses the Power of Your Body Heat

© www.15percent.jp
Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

Tired of waiting for ice cream to soften before diving in? Then 15.0%, a Japanese specialty spoon company, has a scoop for you—five, actually. The utensils come in different shapes and sizes (the rounded Vanilla, a paddle-like Chocolate, the spork-ish Strawberry, the tiny Parfait, and a larger ice cream scoop called Mocha). All are made from aluminum, which is a highly conductive metal that purportedly transfers the heat from your hand down the handle of the spoon. The warmed scooper spoons then glide through hard, frozen ice cream.

The sleek and stylish spoons go for 3,240 yen ($31) each on the company’s website 5,400 yen (about $52) for the Mocha scoop. They’re also available on Amazon from $40 to $66.

If it seems like a high price to pay for one spoon, just ask yourself, “Do I really want to wait the extra minutes for that ice cream to soften every time?” If the answer is no, then no price is too high.

Related: 5 Sous Vide Hacks to Try at Home with the New Nomiku
This High-Tech Fork Will Zap You into Healthier Eating
5 Outrageously Easy Frozen Desserts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up