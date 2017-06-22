People Love Cats Too Much, Donate Too Much Food to ‘Cat Island’

First things first, Japan really does have an island called “Cat Island.” Also known as Aoshima, it is called Cat Island because its cat population outnumbers its human population by the rate of about six to one.

The tiny island is also quite remote, a situation that can cause problems when supply ships get cancelled due to cold weather as they were recently. By February 20, one of the island’s caretakers realized his cat food supplies were extremely low, forcing him to tweet out a call for help. “Please send cat food to Aoshima. We are steadily running out of food,” the caretaker tweeted along with an address according to RocketNews24.

As everyone knows, the Internet loves cats, causing that desperate plea to be retweeted over 17,000 times. And with the retweets also came the food – so much of it that just three days later, the caretaker had to tweet out another plea… that people stop sending food.

“Thank you for all the supplies,” the same account tweeted on February 23. “We can’t get any more cat food in the storage area, so we put it in the waiting room. With things the way they are now, we have enough food to last until the end of March, so please don’t send any more for now. Thank you very much.”

Some people must have thought Cat Island was just kidding around though, because the tweets kept coming – and getting a bit more frustrated. “Please stop sending supplies (cat food) to Aoshima. We got far more than we ever expected, and there’s no more storage room. We’ll be fine until April. Thank you all very much,” the Twitter account posted just two days later. “Wow, the cats of Aoshima are incredibly popular!”

Of course they’re popular. They’re cats. If they were humans, people would probably just tweet back, “Get a job!” So let this be a lesson: If you’re ever in desperate need of food, just pretend that you are actually hundreds of cats. Especially if you don’t mind eating a three month supply of cat food.