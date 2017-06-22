People Believe Their Smartphones Help Them Eat Better

Your smartphone—that beloved extension of your hand—does almost everything for you now. But can it help you eat better? According to recent research, 82 percent of the respondents thought so.

This statistic was just one of the revelations presented by the food ethnographer June Jo Lee at this past weekend’s Whole Grains Council’s Oldways Whole Grains Breaking Barriers Conference. Lee, who specializes in cultural analysis of everyday life, spoke about some of her findings.

The reason people think they’re eating better is because they know more about their food. “The smart phone has helped consumers increase their food literacy,” Lee told the conference.

She also found that that new food literacy is changing what younger generations eat. Among millennials, 45 percent admitted to trying a “special diet” such as gluten-free, dairy-free or Paleo. That’s almost double the number from the baby boom generation.

One thing that’s important to remember, though, is that all this feel-good data attributed to smartphones is self-reported. Just because some people think their iPhones are improving their diets doesn’t necessarily mean those diets are actually any better. Whether we’re eating any healthier will take a little more than a Siri search.

