People are really excited about peeps

Easter is on Sunday, which means we are already deep in the neon-sugared throes of Peeps season, with Peep Show dioramas making the rounds on social media and Peeps doughnuts already flying off of Dunkin' shelves. From now until they go on sale for 50-cents-a-dozen in drug stores next week, we will bring you a daily Peep Report with news, pictures and everything Peep. And we aren’t the only ones excited about them. Here, a look at Peeple's bright ideas.

Related: Easter Desserts

The Best Place to Buy Elusive Cherry Blossom Kit Kats in Japan

Awesome Dogs Helped Israelites Escape to the Red Sea