Pennsylvania Supermarket Banning Minors from Buying Eggs Around Halloween

If you’re under 18, good luck trying to make an omelet in late October without getting the stink-eye from your local supermarket cashier. For those yet to end up on the wrong side of an egging, it’s a Halloween tradition as despised as handing out pennies or toothbrushes. And at least one grocery store has decided to fight back.

An image went viral on Reddit yesterday showing a sign posted in a grocery store that reads, “Due to Safety Concerns we are not allowing the purchase of Eggs By minors. 10/24/15 thru 11/01/15 Thank you, Management.” The user who posted the pic of the bizarrely capitalized sign said it came from a supermarket near him in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Yes, the days leading up to Halloween are prone to teenagers getting up to mischief, especially those rowdy kids out in suburban Philadelphia, but banning egg sales seem a bit draconian. A potentially better solution: Only sell minors one egg at a time. It’ll encourage them to work on their aim and learn to choose their targets wisely.

[h/t Boing Boing]

