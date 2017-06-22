Pastrami Hash Will Set You Right at the Metropole

June 22, 2017

Where: Metropole at the 21c Museum Hotel, Cincinnati 

What: There are days when a mere breakfast sandwich will not suffice; days when nothing will do but a massive pile o' meat. And on those days trust in the Pastrami Hash at Metropole. Chef Jared Bennett's hash brings together the smoked brisket, peppers, and onions, topped off with fried eggs and a salsa verde to brighten the whole thing up just enough. 

Wash it down with: It goes down easy, but packs a punch—the Garage Shandy, with bourbon, ginger beer, and Pilsner, has "Hair of the Dog" written all over it. For the Bloody fans, there's a version with garlic-rosemary brine and pickled vegetables.  

