Ordering Pizza via Emoji Is a Reality

Phone calls, websites, apps: Ordering a pizza has gotten easier and easier, but it’s never been this easy. Starting May 20, you’ll be able to order a Domino’s pizza simply by tweeting a pizza emoji at them.

And now the flood of questions: How do they know where I am? What kind of pizza will they send? Why are they doing this?! Those first two queries are handled with some preorder setup. As for “why?” that’s between Domino’s and the pizza gods.

If you want to take advantage of this absurd new service, first you’ll have to make a “pizza profile” via the company’s online delivery service. From there, you can save an Easy Order—kind of like a default order for people who don’t like too much excitement in their life. Lastly, you integrate your new profile with your Twitter account.

“Customers who add their Twitter handle to their Domino’s Pizza Profile will be able to re-order their Easy Order by simply tweeting #EasyOrder or the pizza emoji to @Dominos,” Domino’s spokesman Tim McIntyre told Fox59. “Domino’s will then send their Easy Order through an automated direct message, which customers must confirm.”

It’s a fun—though exceedingly pointless—new feature. And it feels like they could go even further. Like what if I retweet someone else’s tweet of a pizza emoji? Could Domino’s send me their Easy Order pizza? I want to see what pizza fetishes other people are into.

Related: 7 Days of Pizza: Life Just Got Good

The Pros and Cons of Using Dominos New Siri-Style Ordering System

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes or Not?