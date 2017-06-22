Ol’ Jon Stewart Has a Farm Sanctuary (E-I-E-I-O)

His tenure as the host of The Daily Show may be coming to an end, but Jon Stewart has been ramping up his support of animal welfare.

According to a press release from the advocacy group Farm Sanctuary, Stewart and his wife Tracey “recently bought a farm in New Jersey with the intention of providing a home for farm animals rescued from cruelty.” Yes, it’s that old tale of leaving the glitz and glamour of Hollywood behind to help protect farm animals.

The Stewarts have done a lot recently to support Farm Sanctuary. Moomah, the magazine Tracey runs as editor in chief, recently dedicated an entire issue to “Thinking Vegan,” featuring an article on “Living the Farm Sanctuary Life.” That’s also the title of a new book from Farm Sanctuary President and co-founder Gene Baur, who appeared on the Daily Show last month.

Though Stewart’s post-Daily Show plans still seem up in the air, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of path he follows. After making a name for himself as the most reliably funny voice of liberal politics, one can assume that his strong opinions won’t stay out of the spotlight forever. Maybe advocating against animal cruelty will be part of his second act. If his takedown of a New Jersey bill looking to end the inhumane caging of pigs is any indication, he’s going to do just fine.

Related: An Exclusive Look at Dan Barber in Netflix's New Chef's Table Series

7 Celebs Who Were Bartenders Before They Were Famous

If You Haven't Been Watching William Shatner's Wine Tasting Series You Have to Start