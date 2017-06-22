NYC to Get A Pop-Up Restaurant That Only Serves Canned Fish

Corkage fees are one thing, but paying a restaurant to open a can of sardines for you? Apparently, that’ll be the latest trend to hit New York City in 2015.

Tincan has been operating successfully as a pop-up restaurant in London since September. Their website claims they plan to shut down today, and then “next stop, New York 2015.” Eater states, “presumably the pop-up will operate the same way in New York that it did in London, serving all manner of tinned fish in a jewel box of a space lined wall to wall with sardine cans.”

Why would anyone want to eat at a restaurant that seemingly does little more than pop a can top? Well, these aren’t your grandma’s cans of tuna. Tincan describes themselves as serving “only the finest tinned seafood from around the world [with] 30 exceptional delicacies and the extraordinary graphics of the humble tin taking center-stage.”

It’s “like eating in a sardine museum,” Eater mentions without any sort of judgments. Who could resist that?!

