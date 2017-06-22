Now You Can Drink at Jay-Z's Bar During Your Layover

No longer will hungry and thirsty travelers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport have to while away the time between their flights at Panda Express or Cinnabon. There is now a significantly cooler option. One of the world’s busiest transit hubs will now be known as the only airport in the world in which Jay-Z pays rent . The rapper/producer/business mogul/Beyoncé husband/elevator assault victim opened a branch of his popular 40/40 Club right in the middle of Hartsfield-Jackson’s concourse D. A spokesperson for the club said, “We want to have the same type of feel as the regular 40/40 Club, it’s the airport version of the 40/40 Club.” Think of it as Jay-Z does Chili’s Too.

Right now only the sports bar is open to the public, but plans are already in the works to create a VIP lounge, opening in the fall, where frequent fliers will be able to rub elbows with Jay and Bey*.

* Actually rubbing elbows with Jay and Bey will almost certainly get you arrested.

Related: 7 Ways to Cozy Up to A Flight Attendant

Best Airport Dining Spots

Atlanta's Nasty McAlister is the Voltron of Hangover Foods