North Carolina Residents Fear Solar Panels Could Suck Up All the Sun’s Energy and Ruin Plant Growth

Solar power is good for the environment, right? Wrong, says a couple from North Carolina. Solar panels can ruin photosynthesis and suck up all the sun’s energy, they argued to their local city council. Who knew?

Last week, the town of Woodland opened up a council meeting to discuss the proposed rezoning of a swath of nearby land in the hopes of building a solar farm on the property. With any rezoning and construction plan, some citizens might have concerns over the project – though for Bobby and Jane Mann, the idea of building another solar farm proved especially contentious.

According to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald, the local couple broke out some bizarre reasons why another solar farm isn’t a good idea. Saying she was concerned about her community’s plants, Jane Mann – a retired science teacher nonetheless – worried that the solar panels could spoil photosynthesis, preventing nearby greenery from growing. Her husband, Bobby Mann, had an even more ridiculous take, with the News-Herald paraphrasing his argument against the proposed solar panels as having the potential to “suck up all the energy from the sun.”

In the end, the town council not only voted against rezoning the land, but also voted for a moratorium on building any more solar farms in the future. The Manns weren’t the only people against the farms; another resident presented a petition from citizens of the town, which already has three other solar farms, to prevent more farms from being built. But definitely give the Manns credit for having the most interesting reasons for rejecting solar energy.

